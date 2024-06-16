Dodgers

Dodgers' Mookie Betts hit by pitch in left hand, leaves game in obvious pain

Betts fell to the ground and was writhing in extreme pain in the batter's box.

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets hit by a pitch during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts left during the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals after being hit in the left hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from Dan Altavilla.

The pitch hit Betts at the top of the hand, near the wrist. Betts fell to the ground and was writhing in extreme pain in the batter's box as trainers and manager Dave Roberts came out to tend to him.

Those watching on television and in the lower deck at Dodger Stadium could clearly hear the ball making contact with Betts' hand. Roberts said Betts suffered a fracture in his left hand.

Betts went 0 for 3 Sunday to drop his batting average to .304, ninth in the majors. He was fourth in on-base percentage (.405) and tied for fifth in hits (86).

This article tagged under:

DodgersLos Angeles Dodgerssports
