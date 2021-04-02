Los Angeles

Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Announces ‘Ks for a Cause' Initiative

“This season, I'm looking forward to giving back to my hometown community in a meaningful way,” Bauer said.

By City News Service

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers
Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer Friday announced a season-long initiative dubbed “Ks for a Cause” to support local nonprofit organizations focused on STEM and/or youth programming in the greater Los Angeles area.

Bauer says he'll donate $1,000 per strikeout throughout the regular season. 

Each month, a different nonprofit organization will be designated, and Bauer will fully fund the initiative through grants via the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. He will also partner with LADF to evaluate potential partner organizations and to work with receiving organizations. 

“This season, I'm looking forward to giving back to my hometown community in a meaningful way,” Bauer said. “I'm excited to launch Ks for a Cause to support several incredible nonprofit organizations doing impactful work to promote STEM and offer a variety of youth programming across the greater Los Angeles area.

It's really the perfect initiative for me, as it combines two things I love in life: strikeouts and helping others.” 

Bauer said he will highlight the organizations on his YouTube Channel and with limited-edition merchandise on his website, with all proceeds from sales benefiting that month's designated beneficiary organization, which in April is Think Together. 

Founded in 1997, Think Together delivers nationally recognized early learning and afterschool programs and student support services. 

Specifically, Bauer's donation will help fund afterschool STEM and robotics programming for middle school students in southeast Los Angeles.

