Dodgers recall South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim and place Tommy Edman on injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim on Saturday and placed second baseman Tommy Edman on the injured list.

Kim agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 3 and opened the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Edman was put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, after missing two games with a sore right ankle. He ranks second on the team with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.

“Tommy ran (Friday) and just still didn't feel great,” manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. “Still some soreness in the ankle. He didn't feel he could play tonight or even tomorrow potentially.”

Roberts said he expects Edman to spend just the minimum 10 days on the injured list.

Edman's injury created an opportunity for Kim to make his major league debut Saturday night. He entered at second base in the ninth inning of a 10-3 victory.

“I'll figure it out to see if there's an opportunity to start,” Roberts said before the game. “Right now, he can come off the bench and fill in at certain spots.”

Chris Taylor started at second in a game delayed 3 hours, 6 minutes, because of rain and lightning.

Roberts said Kim's versatility as a middle infielder, outfielder and pinch runner was a factor in the team's decision, based on roster depth for what Roberts said is “potentially a short stint” in the majors.

Kim, 26, played eight seasons in South Korea, including the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes.

In 28 games with Oklahoma City, he batted .252 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.