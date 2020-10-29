Dodgers' World Series Celebration in Sylmar Ends in Double Homicide

The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday is seeking the public's help in solving a double homicide tied to a celebration of the Dodgers' World Series victory.

Just before midnight on Oct. 27, Mission Area patrol officers and Valley Bureau Homicide detectives went to Polk Street and Glenoaks Boulevard to respond to reports of a shooting, according to the LAPD.

A preliminary investigation revealed there were about 30-40 celebrants who had flooded the intersection. Drivers performed vehicle stunts like doughnuts in the street as fireworks exploded nearby.

According to police, two male suspects approached a vehicle and smashed in a window with baseball bats.

The attackers fled north on Glenoaks. They were followed by several members of the crowd, as well as the vandalized vehicle.

Police said gunshots were fired, striking two people who were not vehicle occupants, and police were not sure if they were the initial assailants.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victims to a local hospital where they both died from their injuries, police said. Their identities were withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Police did not immediately have any suspect information to provide.

Anyone with information, or those who may have captured video footage of the incident on cell phones or cameras, were asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).