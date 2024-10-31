Here's how to get tickets for the Dodgers World Series parade and celebration

What to Know A downtown LA parade and Dodger Stadium celebration are planned for Friday in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the events at midday Thursday.

The team arrived at LAX Thursday morning with pitcher Walker Buehler carrying the World Series trophy.

Tickets for the Dodgers World Series victory parade in downtown Los Angeles and a celebration at Dodger Stadium will go on sale Thursday at midday.

Sales begin at noon Thursday for the events, the team said in a news release. Click here for ticket information.

Live Coverage: NBCLA will provide live coverage Friday of the parade and Dodger Stadium celebration.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The team arrived on a flight at LAX Thursday morning with pitcher Walker Buehler carrying the World Series trophy. A crowd of fans gathered outside Dodger Stadium, where the team stopped aboard buses after landing at LAX.

The Dodgers' double decker bus will drive a 45-minute route. The procession will go through 1st Street to Grand Avenue to 5th Street, ending at the intersection of 5th and Flower Street.

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation to avoid street closures and congested traffic.

Dodger Stadium will host a special ticketed celebration at 12:15 p.m. Parking gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and entry will begin at 9 a.m. The event will have in-stadium entertainment as the fans wait for the team's arrival.

The team noted that going to both events will not be possible due to traffic and timing.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the 2024 World Series, Here are five of the most incredible moments.

The Game 5 victory Wednesday night -- a mix of Dodgers tenacity and Yankees miscues -- touched off celebrations in sport bars and elsewhere in a scene that was much different than the Dodgers' last World Series win in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This time, fans also are looking forward to a parade, something that was missing after the 2020 title.

The World Series title is the team's first in a full season in 36 years and the icing on top of a season full of promise with the addition of two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to an already potent lineup alongside fellow MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

The 2020 season was shortened by the pandemic and played under several major MLB changes, including neutral-site bubbles and other safety precautions.

The triumph capped a series of Dodgers domination. briefly interrupted with a Game 4 offensive outburst by the Yankees. After Freeman's dramatic extra-inning walk-off home run in the series' opening game and strong pitching performances from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler in games 2 and 3, history was on LA's side entering Game 4, but the Yankees rallied for an 11-4 win.

An inning of Yankees errors and mistakes doomed New York's bid for an historic comeback in Game 5.