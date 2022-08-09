A dog attacked and killed its owner Friday in Castaic, authorities said.

The dog's owner was identified as 62-year-old Robert Stevens. He was attacked on Gelding Road at around 4:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog, a Cane Corso, was taken away by animal control and will likely be euthanized. It was rescued about five years ago.

Cane Corsos are an Italian breed of mastiff. They are known as "bodyguard dogs," with the breed's lineage going back to Roman times. "The breed's name roughly translates from the Latin as 'bodyguard dog,'" according to the American Kennel Club. The breed is fiercely loyal, but can be willful to an unwitting owner. They typically weigh more than 100 pounds and are 28 inches at the shoulder.

The attack was unprovoked and ruled an accidental death, according to LASD.