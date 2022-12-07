Dog Falls Into Possible Sinkhole at Willowbrook Home

A rescue crew is working to save a dog that fell into a possible sinkhole in the backyard of a home in Willowbrook Wednesday evening.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at about 3:45 p.m.

The dog is said to be a German Shepard that fell about 15 feet down a hole at a home located near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.

The dog's condition is unknown at this time but rescuers are actively working to save the dog.

No further details were immediately available.