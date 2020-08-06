Dog Lost During Apple Fire is Reunited with His Owner

Since the start of the Apple Fire in Riverside County that sparked last week, many families and homes have been affected.

The fire has now scorched over 28, 085 acres, destroyed four homes and eight other structures.

Evacuation orders and warnings were announced in various communities, forcing residents to rush out of their homes with little to no warning.

One family in particular was devastated when their dog was lost in the fire after chasing away a coyote from their property on Mais Canyon Road.

Greg Skeens, a resident of Banning, was worried that his dog Buck had been attacked by a group of coyotes and presumed him dead.

Mr. Skeens was delighted to hear the news that his beloved dog was safe and cared for, as was Buck when they were finally reunited.

The news came to Mr. Skeens when Sgt. Lesley Huennekens had arrived at his door to ask if he needed help providing food or water to his pets and livestock.

That is when the officer learned of Buck who had gone missing and recognized the dog Mr. Skeens had just described.

He was found by Orange County firefighters who had been assisting in protecting properties during the Apple Fire.

Buck, a Queensland Heeler mix, had been handed off to Lt. Luis Rosa of Animal Services, who transported him to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus where he was being kept safe since Sunday.