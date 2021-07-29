Dog Owners Question What Happened After Their Pooches Go Missing From Riverside Boarding Business

Four dogs went missing from a boarding business in Riverside and some of the owners are questioning what happened.

Kaitlyn Goraleski is pregnant with her first child but still considers her dogs her first kids.

"They're our babies before my baby is here," she said. "They're our whole life, they do absolutely everything with us."

Her doberman Wesson and French bulldog Lou have been missing since Saturday evening, along with two other dogs that were being cared for by a boarding business called Pawprints SoCal, which is based at a home in Riverside.

"While they were caring for our dogs, they brought them out to this field to walk and take a sunset photo shoot," Goraleski said.

She says the owner was out there with her husband when she claims she suffered a medical episode and the dogs got loose.

According to Goraleski, the owner also claims the dogs also got spooked by some coyotes and took off running with their leashes on near the intersection of Nandina and Cole avenues.

The Pawprints SoCal owner declined to comment.

Bethany Mirone's 8-month-old German shepherd Sadie is also missing. She is hoping, along with the owner of Sully, an English labrador, that the story is true.

"I do want to trust that is indeed what happened and it was just a misfortune, maybe bad judgment," said Mirone. "I have to trust in something and I need to trust in that story to get her home."

But Goraleski's husband, Josh, isn't buying it. He says he hired professional pet recovery specialists to investigate.

"I was told from each and everyone of them that there was never four dogs running loose here," he said.

He and the other owners are hoping someone will see the dogs and call a number on the many flyers that have been placed all around the area.

"Whether somebody has them, whether something happened to them, I just need closure on the whole situation," he said.