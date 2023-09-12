Irvine police give puppy dose of Narcan to counter possible fentanyl overdose

Police in Irvine administered a dose of Narcan to a puppy after they determined the dog appeared to be suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

A man and woman suspected of animal cruelty were arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

Caleb Aaron Eisman, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, and Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, of Santa Ana, were arrested on suspicion of drug possession in a parking lot of the Walmart store in the Von Karman Plaza, Irvine police said.

The puppy they had in their car showed signs of fentanyl exposure, so officers administered a dose of Narcan, which counteracts the effects of fentanyl.

"Officers gave the dog a dose of Narcan, and she immediately began to recover," police said in a statement. "An IPD officer quickly transported the dog to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

"We are happy to report the dog is recovering fully, and our Animal Services Unit will take possession of her."

Video showed officers treating the puppy, including a few comforting back scratches. The dog will remain in custody until the case against the suspects is decided, authorities said.

Eisman had been released from jail on Aug. 24 on his own recognizance, according to jail records.

City News Service reported that Eisman is charged with two felony counts of grand theft and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance a drug paraphernalia stemming from an alleged theft of an e-bike on Aug. 18, according to court records. When he was arrested for the alleged theft last month he was wanted on 11 warrants, according to court records.

When police searched Eisman's backpack they found two to three grams of fentanyl, according to court records.

Eisman has prior convictions for narcotics sales, possession of a dirk or dagger, domestic battery, brandishing a weapon, vandalism, theft, DUI, possession of burglary tools, tear gas and a stun gun, according to court records.

Menke pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to six days in jail, according to court Records.