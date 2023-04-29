Riverside

Dog Rescued From Roof of Home in Riverside

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters were called to a home in Riverside to help rescue a dog who had gotten onto the roof of a house. 

Two neighbors spotted the dog walking nervously on the roof Friday night.

The neighbors knocked on the door to see if anyone was home but no one answered.

That’s when they decided to call 911.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not clear how the dog got onto the roof but firefighters say they were able to get the dog back into the house using some treats. 

This article tagged under:

Riverside
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us