Dog Rescued From Roof of Home in Riverside

Firefighters were called to a home in Riverside to help rescue a dog who had gotten onto the roof of a house.

Two neighbors spotted the dog walking nervously on the roof Friday night.

The neighbors knocked on the door to see if anyone was home but no one answered.

That’s when they decided to call 911.

It was not clear how the dog got onto the roof but firefighters say they were able to get the dog back into the house using some treats.