LAX

Bottles labeled as dog shampoo seized at LAX. See what was really inside

The bottles declared as Assorted Dog Shampoos were destined for Australia.

Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized at Los Angeles International Airport.
CBP

Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized this month at Los Angeles International Airport.

The April 1 seizure was made by Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to LAX's Outbound Enforcement Team. More than 17 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was found in the bottles destined for Australia, the CBP said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LAX Apr 1

Over 1,000 fake firearms and suppressors seized at LAX since new year

LAX Feb 5

Over three dozen live beetles concealed in Japanese snack packages seized at LAX

The shipment was declared as "Assorted dog Shampoos."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

After opening the bottles officers found a crystalized white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The estimated potential street value in Australia was estimated at $1.8 million. About 1.6 million people in Australia, roughly 7.5% of the population, have used methamphetamine in their lifetime, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Nationwide between October 2023 and September 2024, CBP’s Office of Field Operations and U.S. Border Patrol seized more than 174,000 pounds of incoming and outgoing methamphetamine.

Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized in April 2025 at Los Angeles International Airport.

This article tagged under:

LAXcustoms and border protection
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us