Dog trainer and his girlfriend charged in Irvine dog deaths

 The pair trained and boarded animals.

By City News Service

An Irvine animal trainer and his girlfriend have been charged in connection with the deaths of at least a dozen dogs, including nine whose bodies were recovered by police, authorities said.

Kwong Chun Sit, 53, was charged with 22 felony counts of cruelty to animals and six misdemeanor counts of attempt to destroy evidence and a count of destroying evidence.

Co-defendant Tingfeng Liu, 23, of Vista, was charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact and two misdemeanor counts of attempt to destroy evidence and a count of destroying evidence.

Police recovered the cremated remains of one dog, nine bodies and the remains of two other canines, according to Irvine police Kyle Oldoerp.

The pair trained and boarded animals, Oldoerp said. One couple dropped off a dog for boarding and 'touch-up training,'' and then were told the dog died in the custody of the trainer, Oldoerp said.

"It was a whole mix of different'' breeds of dogs, Oldoerp said. "All were under 3 (years old).''

Police were contacted by a pet owner about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday saying they had received a message that their dog had died in their sleep and was cremated, Oldoerp said.

Police recovered multiple dogs at separate crematoriums, according to Oldoerp.

