A civic-minded dogwalker alerted authorities after she found a box with more than 100 unopened and unattended mail-in election ballots last weekend on a sidewalk in East Hollywood.

They were likely shipped from Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Headquarters in Norwalk, ground zero for the upcoming election.

Cellphone video shows mail-in ballots and random documents in the distinctive US Postal Service box. They were found Saturday by an East Hollywood resident during her neighborhood evening walk.

"I took a video of it," said Christina. "There was another lady taking a video as well. I said, 'Look, I don't feel comfortable with these out here. It's 6:30 at night. There's no postman here.'"

Christina says she shared the video on social media and alerted law enforcement, fearing someone might be tampering with ballots.

"I got an email from a deputy saying to contact the USPS. It's basically not their problem. I should do that. Again, it's Saturday night," she said.

She was soon contacted by someone in LA County Registrar Recorder's office.

"He drove Sunday afternoon, picked them up. Took a photo. Gave me his card. Said he would file a report with Post Office and police department."

In a statement, the LA County's Registrar Recorder County Clerk confirms:

"Our office was notified over the weekend of a mail tray found containing approximately 104 unopened, outbound Vote by Mail ballots and additional mail pieces. Thanks to the cooperation of the person who found the ballots, we were able to quickly respond and coordinate the secure pickup of the ballots."

As for whether or not ballot tampering occurred?

"Early signs indicate that this was an incident of mail theft and not a directed attempt at disrupting the election."

Christina says she's grateful an investigation is underway. And that 104 voters whose ballots were dumped miles from their destinations won't miss out on their precious right.

"It's a privilege to vote in any country," she said. "As a woman I know that we didn't have rights many years ago. I take that very seriously."

The California Secretary of State says all registered voters should receive a ballot in the mail by the end of this week.

The primary election is June 7.