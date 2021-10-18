Dolphin Stampede Dazzles Off Southern California Coast

In a delightful new video captured off the Southern California coast, about 400 dolphins put on a show for whale watchers.

Sunday morning, the catamaran Manute'a, operated by Captain Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari, had front row seats to dolphins leaping and splashing in the waters off the Dana Point coast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Stacie Fox/DolphinSafari.com

"Southern California has the greatest density of dolphins per square mile of anywhere on earth," according to Captain Dave's Safari.

Common dolphins weigh about 170 pounds and measure six feet in length.

During this tip, whale watchers also got to take in the unusual sight of a gray whale earlier in the season.

See the video below.