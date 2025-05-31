Domingo Hindoyan named new LA Opera music director

Domingo Hindoyan, the chief conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, will take over next year as music director of Los Angeles Opera.

Hindoyan will replace James Conlon, who has held the post since 2006 and announced last year that he would step down in 2026. Conlon will remain with the company under the new title of conductor laureate.

Hindoyan is no stranger to LA Opera, having made his debut working with the company last November with a production of Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette."

"I am deeply honored to join LA Opera as its next music director," Hindoyan said in a statement released late Friday. "From the first rehearsal,

I felt a strong connection to the extraordinary musicians, staff and spirit of this company. It is a privilege to follow Maestro James Conlon, whose legacy has shaped LA Opera into what it is today -- a dynamic and ambitious institution.

"... This is the beginning of a new chapter for LA Opera and myself, and I take on this role with great enthusiasm and responsibility. Together with the company's talented artists, team, and leadership, I look forward to shaping future seasons, developing new productions, working with local artists, inviting the world's leading creative voices and deepening our connection with audiences across the city and beyond."

Hindoyan's contract with LA Opera will begin July 1, 2026, and continue through the 2030-31 season.

He has served as chief conductor of the Liverpool Philharmonic since 2021. He previously served as the principal guest conductor of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, and has conducted opera productions at the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Berlin State Opera, Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera, Royal Swedish Opera, Dresden Semperoper, Madrid's Teatro Real and Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu.

He has also led orchestras including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and Detroit Symphony.

"I first encountered Domingo Hindoyan at the Berlin State Opera in 2016 and was immediately struck by the fluidity of his technique and the clarity and command of his musical ideas," Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's president and CEO, said in a statement. "Since then, I've watched with admiration as his career has flourished across many of Europe's great opera houses -- from the storied Vienna State Opera and Paris Opera to closer to home at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Metropolitan Opera.

"Our search process was both thorough and inclusive, engaging board members, civic leaders and representatives from our orchestra. We considered dozens of exceptional candidates from around the world -- but Domingo emerged as the clear choice. In our conversations and through his artistry, it became evident that he brings not only exceptional musical and symphonic fluency, but also a disarming warmth and charisma that draws others into his creative orbit."

Conlon also hailed the selection of Hindoyan as his successor.

"After devoting 20 years to this wonderful company -- helping to solidify its place in the cultural life of Los Angeles and on the international operatic stage -- I am especially pleased to pass the reins to someone I know shares my passion for opera, and who sees it as the vital, relevant, spiritual force it has always been," conlon said in a statement.

Domingo is an artist of exceptional depth and imagination, and I know the company will welcome him warmly. I'm confident this new partnership will be both successful and fruitful. We will be working together closely at the beginning, and I am confident that we will assure a smooth transition. Most of all, I'm happy that I will remain close to Domingo and to the many colleagues whose collaboration I have valued so deeply over the years, as I continue into the future in my new role as Conductor Laureate."