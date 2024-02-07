Dominic Choi tapped as LAPD's next interim chief

The Los Angeles Police Department's Assistant Chief Dominic Choi will lead the nation’s the third-largest municipal police department as an interim chief, the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners decided Wednesday.

The board unanimously selected Choi with a start date of March 1, 2024.

Choi will be the first Asian American and Korean American interim chief for the LAPD, which has sought to work closely with LA’s Korean American community following the 1992 Riots.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgV_XuX7u-s

The current LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced he was retiring at the end of February. In an interview with NBCLA, Moore said he planned to move to Tennessee to be closer to his daughter so he could spend more time with her and his wife.