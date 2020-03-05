President Trump to Visit Tornado-Ravaged Tennessee

Trump has pledged federal assistance to help Tennessee recover from the tornadoes, according to the White House

NBCUniversal, Inc.

President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday, just days after tornadoes that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured.

Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit.

According to the White House, Trump has pledged federal assistance to help Tennessee recover from the tornadoes.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Weekend 28 mins ago

Weekend: Whales Rock This Dana Point Fest

los angeles county 2 hours ago

LA Marathon Taking Place Sunday, Despite Coronavirus Fears

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile (80-kilometer) trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, resulting in most of the deaths.

The National Weather Service said that was an EF-4 tornado, categorized as “extreme,” with winds between 166 and 200 mph (267-321 kph). Local officials have said it was on the ground for about 2 miles (3 kilometers).

The White House hasn't specified exactly where Trump will visit.

Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us