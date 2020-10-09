It's Going to Get Cold. Here's Where You Can Donate Blankets to the Homeless Through October

To help unsheltered homeless people as colder weather approaches, the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation and Environment Friday announced its "Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive."

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday and continuing each weekday through Oct. 30, people can donate new and gently used -- washed and cleaned -- blankets at one of the bureau's six district yards. Bins will be placed at each yard where the blankets can be placed.

"This pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but especially for those who are homeless,'' bureau Director and General Manager Enrique Zaldivar said. "The blankets will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them, and I thank our fellow Angelenos, who have been so supportive this year with their generosity.''

The blankets that are collected will be provided to the bureau's Livability and Services Division through its CARE program, which provides clean-up services at homeless encampments.

The bureau's yards are located at:

-- 11050 Pendleton St., Sun Valley;

-- 8840 Vanalden Ave., Northridge;

-- 786 S. Mission St., South Los Angeles;

-- 452 N. San Fernando Road, North Central Los Angeles;

-- 2027 Stoner Ave., West Los Angeles; and

-- 1400 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro.



More information can be found about the program by calling 1-800-779-2489 and at www.lacity.san.org.