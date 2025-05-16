Donating blood regularly helped a woman detect Stage 1 colon cancer

Margaret Kelly has been donating blood regularly since her youth.

“I started donating blood back when I was in my 20s. I really saw a lot of people suffering and sick, and back then there was a blood shortage all across the United States,” Kelly said, so she decided “to be a regular blood donor.”

At 53, Kelly donates blood several times a year. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, while living in Los Angeles, she followed all safety precautions to continue her donations. After moving to Hyde Park, New York, a few years ago, she sought out ways to maintain her routine.

She never imagined that her desire to help others would one day become the very act that saved her own life.

“Last December, I went to a blood drive, and that was going to be about my fourth time donating blood in the year,” she said.

The nurse began performing the normal procedure and the necessary tests before accepting her blood.

“The nurse tested my pulse, my blood pressure, and also my hemoglobin level,” Kelly said. However, the nurse “realized that the hemoglobin level was very low.”

It was a cold day, so the nurse warmed her hands briefly before running the tests again, but the results remained unchanged.

Kelly said she was surprised because she never had any blood issues.

“She looked at my records and said: 'You know, you're not anemic. So if I were you, I would check this out with your primary doctor.'"

A scary surprise

Kelly began undergoing a series of tests, even though she says she hadn’t experienced any health issues that concerned her up to that point.

"I wasn't having any issues. You know, we all feel tired, right? It's kind of normal after a work day. But I didn't have any symptoms that would alarm me," she said.

The doctor decided to check if there was a deeper problem.

"And it was during the colonoscopy that a tumor, a mass, was found—a pretty large mass."

Her surprise was even greater when the lab analysis showed it was malignant.

"When the biopsy came back, it revealed that there were cancer cells in it, in my colon."

Four months later, in March, Kelly underwent colon surgery to remove the tumor and check if it had spread or already involved her lymph nodes.

The tumor was 1.9 inches (5 cm) “long and thin, so it hadn't blocked anything,” Kelly said.

After surgery and lab tests, Kelly received the long-awaited news. The tumor had been completely removed, and her lymph nodes were not involved.

“I didn't have to go through chemotherapy because it was Stage 1 cancer,” she said.

Early cancer detection makes the difference

Detecting colon cancer in its early stages makes “a huge difference, like in this case, where something could be done,” said Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a medical affairs officer at AltaMed in Los Angeles, who did not follow Kelly’s case.

“Colorectal cancer usually progresses slowly, which is a huge advantage for all of us because our doctor can run tests directly on stool or also on blood,” Shapiro said.

This cancer is treatable in its early stages, but in advanced stages might involve chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and different types of surgeries, Shapiro said.

Kelly is grateful to have detected the beginning of a cancer that could have claimed her life, or at least, could have led her to undergo much more aggressive treatment than she received.

“It was all because I had gone to give blood on that December day,” she said, adding, “I'm cancer-free. I thank God, and I also thank the American Red Cross staff for helping me detect it early.”

Kelly said she wanted to share her story because she feels “lucky” and “blessed.”

After reflecting on what she went through, she thought everyone should be aware of how prevention could save their lives.

“I thought, oh, I want to shout out from the rooftops to people, you know, really pay attention and do blood work and give blood.”

The American Red Cross posted Kelly's story on their website and stated that by donating blood, people can provide lifesaving care to patients while benefiting from a free health screening at the same time.

Kelly is happy for the second chance life has given her, and plans to continue her community service as a facilitator at a non-profit organization in different cities across the United States.

“And good news, I will be able to donate blood again in one or two years,” she said.