Donors to Get Screened for COVID-19 Antibodies at Series of Blood Drives Next Week in the Coachella Valley

Amid a severe need for blood donations, LifeStream Blood Bank will hold four mobile drives next week in the Coachella Valley, where donors will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

The drives are scheduled on:

-- Aug. 5 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 72690 Parkview Drive, Palm Desert, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

-- Aug. 6 at American Legion Post 739, 44200 Sun Gold Street in Indio, from noon to 5 p.m.;

-- Aug. 6 at Cardiff Transportation, 75-255 Sheryl Ave. in Palm Desert, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and

-- Aug. 7 at Second Amendment Sports, 38698 El Viento Road in Palm Desert, from 7 to 11 a.m.

Blood collected through donations to LifeStream goes to more than 80 hospitals in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura and San Diego counties.

During the first few weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, protective stay-at-home orders forced the cancellation of more than 80 LifeStream blood drives throughout Southern California, organization spokesman Don Escalante said at the time. He said about 5,000 pints of blood were effectively lost from mid-March through the end of May alone.

Anyone feeling sick is advised to not attempt to give blood. Potential donors must wear face coverings while donating, have their temperatures checked and complete a review of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Potential donors must be at least 15 years old, weigh at least 115 pounds and be free from infections or illnesses. Donors must not be at risk of having AIDS or hepatitis. Donors under 17 years old must bring written consent from a parent.

Appointments can be made by calling 800-879-4484 or online at www.lstream.org.