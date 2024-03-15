Authorities today warned Southlanders celebrating St. Patrick's Day that law enforcement officers will be out in force, looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“With the Saint Patrick's Day celebrations fast approaching, the Los Angeles Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate responsibly by designating a sober driver -- your lucky charm, for a safe and enjoyable celebration,” LAPD Cmdr. Craig Valenzuela said. "It's a simple way to ensure everyone traveling on our roads gets home safely."

Enforcement efforts will begin Friday, including LAPD DUI saturation patrols from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the city's Northeast area, from 4 p.m. to midnight in the city's Rampart area, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Saturday) in the city's South bureau. Also, a DUI checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at Western Avenue and Venice Boulevard.

On Saturday, the LAPD will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard. And on Sunday, a DUI saturation patrol will occur from noon to 8 p.m. in the city's North Hollywood area.

Numerous municipal law enforcement organizations countywide, as well as the California Highway Patrol, are also expected to step up traffic enforcement on March 17.

Nationally, in 2021, there were 47 fatal alcohol-related wrecks during the Irish-inspired festivities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The California Office of Traffic Safety is providing additional funding to support extra and overtime patrols on St. Patrick's Day.