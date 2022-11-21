Don't Drink and Drive: The CHP Will Be Out in Full Force for Four-Day Thanksgiving Holiday Operation

California Highway Patrol officers will be out in force over the Thanksgiving weekend, on the lookout for people driving drunk or impaired, or violating other traffic laws, authorities announced Monday.

"As millions of people venture out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the CHP is preparing for one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation,'' CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

"Enjoy your Thanksgiving festivities, but please celebrate responsibly, wear your seat belt, and always designate a sober, nondrinking driver,'' Ray said.

The CHP's "maximum enforcement period'' will begin at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

"As with every holiday, the CHP will work to keep motorists safe as they travel to gatherings with friends and family,'' Ray said. "Our officers will be on patrol to take enforcement action as necessary and to provide assistance to motorists who are stranded or in need of help on the side of the

road.''

According to the CHP, 42 people were killed in crashes in CHP's jurisdiction during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including 16 pedestrians and a bicyclist.

Also, CHP officers made 1,033 arrests for driving under the influence during the four-day period last year, and they issued more than 5,600 citations for speeding and seat belt violations.