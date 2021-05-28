Twelve shelves at Station Donuts were stocked Friday morning with rows of donuts topped with an eye-catching teal blue frosting.

It wasn’t long before the sweet treats with a special color were flying out the door.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The donuts featuring a favorite color of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was shot and killed in a road rage confrontation on an Orange freeway, are part of a fundraising effort for Aiden’s family.

“It’s really touched me a lot,” said Susan Heam, the owner of Station Donuts. “I broke down. I cried when I heard all of this.”

Heam and other community members have rallied around the Leos family in the week since Aiden was struck by a bullet on the 55 Freeway. He was riding in the back seat of a car driven by his mother when someone opened fire from another car.

Rewards for information in the case totaled $300,000 late Thursday, when investigators released images of a white Volkswagen sought in connection with the shooting.

The fundraising effort for reward money started with Aiden’s family. County supervisors added to the fund, which also includes money from local business owners like Heam.

“I just want to do this for the community, for Aiden,” Heam said.

Pre-orders for Aiden’s donuts were filled Friday morning, but they were still available for purchase in-store. Orders were still being accepted for Saturday and Sunday.

They are $2.50 per donut, $25 a dozen. All proceeds go to support the Leos family.