Double Amputee in Wheelchair Shot at Westmont McDonald's

A man in a wheelchair was shot in the head at a McDonald's in Westmont, and police are searching for two people who may be involved.

Posters were put up in the plate-glass window of the fast food restaurant early Wednesday morning, to cover the bullet hole and cracked glass left behind after the incident.

The victim of the shooting, a man in his 70s and a double amputee, was rushed into surgery overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is in critical condition.

Officers are looking for two women as possible suspects.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the possible shooter and the woman she was with approached in a vehicle. The shooter then exited the vehicle, walked up to the window, and fired one shot.

The victim was hit in the head as he sat in his wheelchair, the LAPD said.

The woman who shot the victim approached on foot, then left with the woman she arrived with. No other information, including possible motive, has been made available.

LAPD homicide detectives spent much of the morning examining the area where the victim was shot, as well as the parking lot at the restaurant.

Security camera video may come into play, giving a better idea of what happened and better descriptions of the two women believed to be involved.