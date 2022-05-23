Double Amputee in Wheelchair Who Was Shot at Westmont McDonald's Dies

A homeless man and double amputee shot outside a McDonald's in South LA's Westmont neighborhood has died, police said Monday.

The unidentified man, who was around 75 years old, was shot in the head about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday while he was sleeping in his wheelchair outside a South Los Angeles McDonald's near Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and he died Sunday, the LAPD said. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

A woman who he may have known him fired the gun and a second woman drove a getaway car.

Police are searching for the shooters who took aim at a double amputee in a wheelchair. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

After the shooting, community leaders put out plea for justice.

"This man was homeless," said Najee Ali, of Project Islamic Hope. "He had no family. Well, today he has a family. The family is us."

A news conference was planned Monday afternoon at the crime scene by community activists, who are seeking the public's help to solve the crime and who are offering to pay for the slain man's funeral, said Najee Ali of Project Islamic H.O.P.E.