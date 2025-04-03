Double-booked: LA Marathon, Oscars to be held on the same day in 2026

Next year in Los Angeles, March Madness takes on a whole new meaning.

The Oscars and the Los Angeles Marathon, two world-renowned events, are slated to take place on the same day, March 15.

The two events not only share the same day but use the same location, raising questions on the possible overlap. The route for the 2025 Marathon passed directly by the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where the Oscars were hosted this year.

The 98th Academy Awards hosted by Conan O'Brien will be held at the Dolby Theatre once again on March 15.

Academy sources tell NBC4 they have been in conversation with the mayor’s office as well as the city’s department of transportation and were told any marathon route would be moved to avoid any disruption in Hollywood with the Oscars.

In a statement to NBC4, an LA marathon spokesperson wrote:

"The third Sunday in March is the traditional day of the Los Angeles Marathon. The 41st ASICS Los Angeles Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026, the third Sunday in March. Our date was widely announced weeks ago, well before the Academy Awards revealed their date. We were surprised by the academy's announcement, as there was no prior communication with us."

The mayor's office said they are working to make sure both events go as planned.

"The city is looking into this issue, no matter what, we will work to ensure that these signature LA events are safe and successful for visitors and Angelenos to enjoy," wrote a spokesperson for the mayor.