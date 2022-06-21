Hollywood

Authorities ID Man Wanted in Double Fatal Shooting in Hollywood

The suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to LAPD.

By City News Service

A man and woman in their 20 were found fatally shot late Thursday in Hollywood.
Toni Guinyard

Authorities Tuesday identified a man wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street.

Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Marvin Francell Williams is pictured in this photo provided by Los Angeles police.

Williams was described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with dark hair and eyes. He has multiple neck tattoos.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Nadia's three young children were in a vehicle nearby when the murders occurred,'' according to an LAPD statement. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell, and this crime involved domestic violence … He should be considered armed and dangerous.''

Hollywood Jun 17

Man and Woman Killed in Hollywood Shooting, Young Children Found in Car at Scene

Hollywood Jun 17

Security Camera Captured Hollywood Double Fatal Shooting

Security video from a home in the area captured footage of the victims walking in the street with a man prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives at 213-382-9470 or 877-LAPD-247.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

HollywoodLAPDFatal Shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us