Double shooting under investigation in Alhambra

Police in Alhambra are looking for the gunmen who shot two people roughly a block away from a popular park in broad daylight on Friday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the 800 block of South Sierra Vista Avenue, according to the Alhambra Police Department. There, officers found two teen boys with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are said to be in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told officers they saw three males running from the area shortly after the shots were fired.

“I was just laying in bed minding my business and the next thing you know, I heard a big pop like a gunshot,” said Reyna Simenta, whose home was marked by a bullet.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Simenta said she, her mother and newborn sister were home at the time of the shooting and were startled by the commotion.

“The bullet just went through and it was found like next to my closet,” Simenta said.

A bullet hole was seen in the family’s living room window, not too far from where the newborn was sleeping at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

The suspects were seen taking off in a possible dark-colored sedan. It is unclear what direction they took off in. A detailed description of the individuals believed to have been involved in the shooting was not available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Alhambra Police Department’s Investigations Division at 626-570-5157.