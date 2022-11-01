Doubt Declared About Mental Competency of Woman Charged in Pasadena Pickaxe Attack

A doubt was declared on Tuesday in court about the mental competency of a woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor's house in Pasadena.

Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was charged last week with one felony count of vandalism, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The attack occurred Oct. 24 at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

In surveillance video captured at the home, the suspect -- later identified as Baker -- is depicted smashing several windows around the house with the pickaxe.

“Questions? Questions anyone? I'll be back! Get out!" the woman subsequently identified as Baker can be heard yelling in the video.

The homeowner, Arman Tchoukadarian, told reporters that his mother-in-law was babysitting his 6-week-old daughter inside the home at the time of the attack, but neither were injured.

Police were called to the scene and subsequently arrested Baker at her residence in the 1600 block of Casa Grande Street, just a few blocks from the scene of the attack.

Authorities reported that Baker may have been suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the alleged attack.

She has remained behind bars since being taken into custody that evening, jail records show.

A status hearing is set Dec. 6 in a Pasadena courtroom, according to the District Attorney's Office.