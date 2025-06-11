Immigration raids reported near Downey churches

Downey city leaders and faith leaders in the community denounced the immigration raids that occurred in the city on Wednesday.

Federal agents conducted immigration arrests at the Home Depot, L.A. Fitness, near the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church and at the Downey Memorial Christian Church, Councilmember Mario Trujillo said.

In one instance, an elderly man dropping off his granddaughter at Our Lady of Perpetual Help's school was detained in front of the property, according to Trujillo. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles later clarified that the detainment occurred on the public sidewalk.

"A social media post published today depicts what appears to be federal agents stopping an individual in front of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Downey," a statement by the church read. "We would like to clarify that this matter took place on the public sidewalk and did not happen on church grounds, nor did it involve our school, parishioners, or staff. Please continue to pray for peace and unity in our community and surrounding areas."

At Downey Memorial Christian Church, Pastor Alfredo Lopez said in a press conference that he was on the property at the time when he saw a man outside the church's parking lot surrounded by immigration officers. He, along with Senior Pastor Tanya Lopez and other community members, confronted the agents and repeatedly asked for their information.

Lopez said the agents refused to give their names and denied orders to leave the church parking lot.

"When we said that we don’t want this in our property, this gentleman just shouted again, 'whole country is their property,'" Lopez said. "When someone tells that to you with a weapon in their hands and in their body, that was a very clear message. And as a man of faith, that is not allowed and that is not correct and that stands against everything that our country stands for."

It’s unclear how many people in total were detained in the operations on Wednesday. Downey Mayor Hector Sosa is among 30 Southern California mayors who are calling for the end of the immigration operations.

“Our job as elected officials is public safety,” Trujillo said. “We would submit to you that these raids at Home Depots, restaurants, places of worship, or schools are not keeping our community safe. They are creating havoc and fear.”

Downey's immigration raids come nearly a week after protests broke out in Southern California in response to the federal operations. Demonstrations opposing President Donald Trump's harsh stance on immigration have largely been peaceful during the day, but some individuals have taken advantage of the unrest and looted and vandalized properties and businesses in downtown Los Angeles, leading to a curfew.

The Los Angeles Police Department said more than 200 arrests were made Tuesday into Wednesday, with the majority of them being for curfew violations and unlawful assembly.