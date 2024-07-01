Downey

Man shot and killed by Downey Police was wielding an airsoft style rifle

The 28-year-old struggled with mental health issues, according to his father.

By Anastassia Olmos and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alberto Nicolas Arenas, 28, was shot and killed by officers inside his home in Downey Saturday afternoon after brandishing an airsoft style rifle, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance in the 7100 block of Stewart and Gray Road, the Downey Police Department reported.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"Officers made several attempts to gain control and deescalate the situation; however, Arenas pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers. An Officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect was treated at the scene by the Downey Fire Department and pronounced deceased at the scene. No one from the public nor any Downey officers were injured," wrote Downey Police.

Arenas' father, who is also named Alberto, said his son suffered from mental illness.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"He had like bouts of psychosis and schizophrenia," said Alberto. "I just, there's really nothing that could be done, nothing that would bring my son back."

Alberto said the police were called following a dispute with a neighbor after Arenas lit up fireworks in the backyard. He added that he was unaware that his son had an airsoft rifle.

This article tagged under:

Downey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us