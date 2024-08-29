3 plead not guilty in downtown LA shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor

What to Know "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, 37, was shot and killed by men stealing his car's catalytic converter May 25 in downtown Los Angeles.

Four men were arrested in the investigation, two of whom were charged with murder.

Three suspects entered pleas of not guilty. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Two men charged with murder and a third suspect charged with other crimes pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of 37-year-old actor Johnny Wactor during a catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles.

The accused shooter, 18-year-old Robert Isaiah Barceleau, of Huntington Park, is charged with murder and the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of an attempted robbery in connection with the "General Hospital" actor's May 25 killing. Barceleau -- who could face a potential life prison term without the possibility of parole if convicted -- is also charged with one count each of attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed with a firearm.

Sergio Estrada, 18, was also charged with murder, but is not charged with the special circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, along with gun allegations.

Two other suspects were charged Aug. 19 with lesser counts. Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The three men entered not guilty pleas Thursday. A preliminary setting hearing date of Oct. 16 was set for Barceleau, Estrada and Olano.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, both with gun allegations. He is expected to enter a plea at a later date.

Wactor was leaving work at a bar with a co-worker at about 3:30 a.m. May 25 when he encountered a group of men stealing the catalytic converter from his car. One of them shot Wactor without provocation as he approached, police said. Catalytic converters are are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

On Aug. 15, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested four gang members connected to the death of “General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor. He was fatally shot back in May by a man who authorities claim was attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

During the search for the killers, the LAPD released security camera photos from the scene of the crime and images of an allegedly stolen 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 in which they were believed to have escaped. Barceleau, Estrada, Gutierrez and Olano were arrested Aug. 15 in a series of raids carried out by Los Angeles police.

Wactor's friends and family organized several events and news conferences following his death to in a call for justice and the strongest possible charges against the suspects.

In a statement read on the family's behalf, the actor's mother Scarlett Wactor said, "This is far from over. We are asking for all to continue to pray for the harshest penalties'' for her son's killing."

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."