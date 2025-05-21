Downtown LA building stops blasting ‘Baby Shark' as effort to deter homeless

A downtown Los Angeles business that played “Baby Shark” on loop to deter homeless encampments has cut the music.

Just days after NBC4’s coverage of the unusual tactic, a business on the corner of Main and West 11th Streets stopped playing the earworm by Pinkfrog on repeat. The building had previously played the song through an outside speaker that was pointed toward an encampment on the sidewalk.

“It’s brought a lot of attention,” said Shalom Styles, CEO and founder of Styles Barber Lounge.

Last week, Styles said his landlord decided to blast the tune in an effort to keep unhoused residents from setting up camp outside the business. The landlord has now stopped playing the song until they can speak with city officials on how to combat encampments outside their property.

LA Councilmember Ysabel Jurado’s office said homeless outreach workers have been in touch with people staying at that encampment, offering resources that include housing and mental health help.

“Our housing and homelessness crises impact everyone in this city—as we navigate this I implore everyone to lead with care and compassion,” Jurado said in a statement. “My team and I are focused on looking at tackling these issues holistically and plan to create long-lasting solutions to support our unhoused population but it’s important that as we move through this, we don’t lose sight of each other’s humanity.”

Nearby businesses say the tents are driving away customers and added that they don’t feel supported by the city.

“It’s always the same, man,” said Julio Gomez, who works nearby. “They’re gone one week, they’re back the next week. I know there are programs and all that, and government getting programs and all that, but where’s it going?”

It’s unclear when the landlord will get to speak with city representatives.