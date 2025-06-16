Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Monday that the nightly curfew hours will reduced after authorities made no overnight arrests Sunday for the first time since protests over immigration raids erupted.

Starting Monday, the curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. in a one-square-mile area of downtown LA. See more details here.

“The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community,” Mayor Bass said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, the LAPD had announced Sunday marked the first time no arrests were recorded during the overnight hours since anti-deportation protests began on Saturday, June 7 following immigration raids at three worksites in downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD remains on a city-wide tactical alert.

“We’re not letting our guard down,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. “The LAPD will maintain a strong presence in the downtown area to ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and demonstrators alike.”

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Bass said the curfew has been increasingly effective despite limiting operating hours of downtown LA businesses, adding business owners have been "very, very supportive" of the curfew.

The mayor also said she does not know when she will lift the nighttime restrictions as U.S. troops sent by the Trump administration remain in Southern California .

“Part of the challenge that we are dealing with here is the absolute uncertainty,” Bass said, saying she still does not have a direct line of communication with the National Guard and the Marines. ”I’m hoping for next week is that some level of communication will open up. Right now, everybody is functioning by rumors.”