The curfew enacted in a small portion of downtown Los Angeles is effective in quelling violence and vandalism as Los Angeles residents continue to protest immigration raids by federal agents, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Saturday.

Although Saturday’s “No Kings” protest turned violent at the end with small groups of protesters throwing objects at officers, the mayor told NBC Los Angeles that the law enforcement agencies have responded well to unrest.

“(Saturday) was overwhelmingly successful,” she said. “In the end, you have those few people who cause issues. I think that the police department, though, was able to bring it under control quickly.”

Bass said while the LAPD issued a dispersal order and began to remove violent protesters out of downtown LA, she was watching the scene unfold from a bird’s-eye view.

“I was in the helicopter with our police chief, and I went to all 15 locations to look at the level of protests,” she described, adding she did not see any federal or military presence in the protest area.

"I can tell you I saw no Marines anywhere, and we were all over the city,” Bass said.

While she is aware that the curfew prevents downtown LA businesses from operating late into the night and having more economic opportunities, the mayor said business owners are “very, very supportive” in the spirit of preventing more vandalism.

She also added the curfew has been increasingly effective since implementing the nightly restrictions on Tuesday. After about 100 people were arrested for the curfew violation earlier in the week, 19 people were arrested Friday night.

But once again, Bass reiterated she does not know how much longer the curfew will remain in place as she does not know how long federal officials, including military troops, will be in Los Angeles, triggering more protests.

“Part of the challenge that we are dealing with here is the absolute uncertainty,” Bass said, saying she still does not have a direct line of communication with the National Guard and the Marines. ”I’m hoping for next week is that some level of communication will open up. Right now, everybody is functioning by rumors.”