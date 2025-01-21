Downtown LA

Firefighters prevent spread of fire next to commercial building in downtown LA

What appeared to be a boat burned in the parking lot next to a flooring supplier north of the 10 Freeway in downtown LA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters knocked down a fire Tuesday morning in a parking lot outside a flooring supplier building in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Paloma Street outside KK Flooring, a wood and laminate flooring supplier. What appeared to be a boat burned in the parking lot next to the commercial building. Two cars parked on the street near a homeless encampment also were damaged.

A long plume of smoke was drifting over the downtown LA area north of the 10 Freeway.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. Flames did not extend to the building.

