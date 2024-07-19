Downtown LA

Fire burns for more than 5 hours at downtown LA commercial buildings

Smoke spread across a widespread area of Los Angeles due to the early morning fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire early Friday morning sent smoke over downtown Los Angeles as it burned for hours in an area with commercial buildings.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Kohler Street near Seventh Street. The fire started in an outdoor storage area and quickly spread to buildings.

Two buildings were destroyed and five were damaged. 

The fire was knocked down at about 8:30 a.m.

“After a grueling fire fight through the early morning hours, firefighters have now suppressed all active flame related to this blaze,” the LAFD said Friday morning.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury and was hospitalized in fair condition. 

Details about a cause were not available.

Smoke was reported across a widespread area of Los Angeles. The fire department said smoke will likely linger throughout the day.

