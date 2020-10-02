hit and run

Man Dies After Being Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver in Downtown Los Angeles

A $50,000 reward is available for anyone providing information leading to the suspect's identification and conviction, as part of the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, police said.

By City News Service

LAPD

A man died at a hospital Friday, four days after being struck in downtown Los Angeles by an SUV whose driver fled the scene.

The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Fourth Street, at Central Street, about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, when a dark colored SUV struck him while it was traveling southbound on Central Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver, who a witness said was a man, did not stop to render aid or identify himself to law enforcement, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and died on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities circulated surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and urged anyone with information to contact Detective DeHesa at 213-833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746.

Those reporting during non-business hours can call 323-846-6553. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

A $50,000 reward is available for anyone providing information leading to the suspect's identification and conviction, as part of the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, police said.

