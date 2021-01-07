hit and run

LAPD Searches for Maserati Driver Who Crashed Into Construction Equipment and Workers

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Fourth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

By City News Service

Police Thursday sought the driver of a Maserati that crashed into a piece of construction equipment in downtown Los Angeles, injuring two workers.

The workers were in a hydraulic lift mechanism of the type used to perform maintenance on utility poles, police said. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Witnesses told police the driver got out of the car and ran off. He was described as being in his 20s, and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, the LAPD reported. The car was impounded by police.

