Downtown LA

1 hospitalized in stabbing at Grand Park during downtown LA protest

The stabbing occurred as immigration policy protesters marched in downtown Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Los Angeles Police Department patrol car with City Hall in the background.
NBCLA

One person was stabbed when a crowd gathered Friday afternoon at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles during a protest over White House immigration policies.

The person, identified only as a teenage male, was hospitalized in critical condition following the stabbing in the 200 block of North Spring Street near Los Angeles City Hall. Details about what led to the confrontation and the type of weapon used were not immediately available.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Trump Administration Feb 5

Protesters in cities across the US rally against Trump's policies, Project 2025 and Elon Musk

California Jan 29

The California Democrats who voted for the Laken Riley Act

The stabbing occurred as people gathered in the area to protest the Trump Administration's mass deportations plan. Protesters, mostly high school students, marched on downtown LA streets carrying flags and signs.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After the stabbing, the demonstration was cleared from Spring Street, which was reopened between Temple and First streets.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LADowntown Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us