1 hospitalized in stabbing at Grand Park during downtown LA protest

One person was stabbed when a crowd gathered Friday afternoon at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles during a protest over White House immigration policies.

The person, identified only as a teenage male, was hospitalized in critical condition following the stabbing in the 200 block of North Spring Street near Los Angeles City Hall. Details about what led to the confrontation and the type of weapon used were not immediately available.

The stabbing occurred as people gathered in the area to protest the Trump Administration's mass deportations plan. Protesters, mostly high school students, marched on downtown LA streets carrying flags and signs.

After the stabbing, the demonstration was cleared from Spring Street, which was reopened between Temple and First streets.