‘Weird, eerie feeling': Downtown LA businesses prepare for weekend demonstrations

Some businesses in downtown Los Angeles have boarded up windows and taken other precautions ahead of a weekend of demonstrations on the heels of a tumultuous week.

Part of downtown Los Angeles -- a few blocks around City Hall and the federal detention center -- became the epicenter this week for protests over immigration enforcement raids. The protests remained largely peaceful during the day, but violence broke out in the area with arrests reported Monday night for looting, vandalism and other crimes with damage at about two dozen businesses.

Some stores and shops have already boarded up window ahead of this weekend's planned demonstrations, which are scheduled to start Saturday morning.

"The unknown. I think it's just a really weird, eerie feeling," said Jennifer Song, manager of Oboseyo! Superette and Café Dulce in Little Tokyo. "We got someone to come out to board just for you know, extra assurance.

"Ultimately just knowing there’s a huge protest happening tomorrow, like nationwide, we just thought that it was better safe than sorry. It always just takes that one bad apple to kind of turn things around and it’s just kind of scary, but also very cool to see like all the community support that’s coming through."

Sheriff Robert Luna said his agency aware of about 40 different events in the county this weekend, including 30 associated with the nationwide No Kings demonstrations. Deputy Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp, of California Highway Patrol, said there are an estimated 200 protests in California planned for this weekend.

After Monday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a limited curfew for the area covering about 1 square mile of downtown -- sliver of a sprawling city of nearly 4 million people that encompasses about 500 square miles. Arrests have steadily decreased since Monday's violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday reported 33 arrests overnight for failure to disperse and 13 for curfew violations in the downtown Los Angeles area. The LAPD reported one arrest for resisting a police officer, one arrest for pointing a laser at an airship, and one arrest for a robbery warrant following a detention for curfew.

There were reported of people in a crowd throwing objects, including commercial grade fireworks, at officers.

The agency reported 71 arrests for failure to disperse and seven arrests for curfew violations overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police reported more than 200 arrests Tuesday into Wednesday, most for unlawful assembly and curfew violations.

There have been a handful of more serious charges, including for assault against police officers and for possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun.

The curfew will remain in effect through the weekend.

"Since the onset of the protests, we've seen fluctuations in arrest activity," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. "The curfew has played a key role in helping to restore order… in the evening hours."

Local law enforcement agencies have responded to the protests and violence with federalized National Guard members positioned at federal buildings in the area. They were expected to be joined by about 700 Marines activated by the federal government.

Earlier this week, McDonnell said his agency had been given no formal notice about Marines being deployed to the city, and he said without better coordination, their arrival could present "a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order that directed President Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California. The California National Guard is typically activated by the governor at the request of local authorities.

Los Angeles police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department planned to talk about this weekend's demonstrations at a Friday afternoon news conference.

The immigration enforcement operations are part of President Trump's mass deportation plan, a central focus of his campaign. On Thursday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the raids would continue, despite the waves of protests that have spread across a dozen major cities.

The administration has highlighted arrests involving undocumented individuals with violent crime convictions. Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.