Two Sought in Shooting That Left Four Wounded Outside Downtown LA CVS

One person is in critical condition in a shooting outside a CVS late Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

Two people are sought in the shooting that left at least four people wounded at Seventh and Spring streets, south of Pershing Square. Gunfire was reported at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. A third man who was shot called police and was found near the site of the shooting.

Witnesses told police two men ran from the scene.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions and the victim who made the call to police declined treatment.

Detailed descriptions of the attackers and information about a possible motive were not immediately available.