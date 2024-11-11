Skid Row

2 hospitalized with serious injuries in downtown LA stabbing

A third person was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three people, including two with stab wounds, were hospitalized Monday after an altercation in downtown Los Angeles.

Details about what led to the stabbing at about 8 a.m. in the Skid Row area were not immediately available.

Three people were hospitalized. Two had serious injuries from stab wounds. A third person suffered unspecified injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

