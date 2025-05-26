After a crowd of more than 1,000 people caused a mayhem in the downtown Los Angeles neighborhood Saturday night, investigators are now poring over surveillance images and social media posts to track down those responsible, especially people who vandalized countless businesses as well as an LAPD car and Metro trains.

Large groups of people were caught on video, kicking and spray-painting the patrol vehicle while another group of about 50 trespassers blocked two trains at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Maple Street and vandalized them.

An unconfirmed number of businesses near the Fashion District, ranging from restaurants to medical clinics, in the area were also spray-painted with the backdrop of illegal fireworks.

Mayor Karen Bass said the chain of destructive events began as an illegal party at a vacant warehouse after participants were recruited online.

“This type of behavior is completely unacceptable,” Bass said in a statement, pledging to work closely with the City Attorney and the District Attorney to hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

Bass added that officers were assaulted by the crowd during the three-hour melee, adding one officer had to be medically treated after being struck in the face with a bottle.

The LAPD’s Newton-area Illegal Party Suppression Unit, who monitors illegal gatherings, first detected the gathering and alerted multiple bureaus to respond to the incident.

Investigators are also said to be interviewing impacted videos to obtain surveillance video footage and assess damage.