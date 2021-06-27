Long Beach

Three Injured, Including a 13-Year-Old, in Downtown Long Beach Shooting

Shots were fired from a vehicle Saturday night near the Pike Outlets in downtown Long Beach.

By Staff Reports

Three people, including a teenager, were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in downtown Long Beach. 

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the Pike Outlets outside the Hooter's restaurant near Chestnut Place and Shoreline Drive, according to police. One of the victims ran into the restaurant for help.

"I was just eating with my family, and then we heard like six gunshots," said Wendy Jones. "We saw people running to the parking lot."

At least one round entered the restaurant.

Two men and a 13-year-old victim were wounded, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told reporters at the scene. One victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but Luna did not specify which.

Witnesses at the scene said the shots were fired from a vehicle.

Luna said three people were detained for questioning.

