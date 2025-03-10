LAFD arson investigators on scene of building fire in downtown LA

Firefighters were battling heavy flames in a commercial building downtown that spread to a nearby building and took one hour and 37 minutes to put out.

The fire was first reported at 1:43 a.m. in a two-story building at 1338 S. Flower St. according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. That is between Venice and Pico boulevards.

Video showed flames through the roof of the graffiti-covered building.

At 2:15 a.m., Stewart reported that the fire had spread to nearby commercial units in a separate building and that additional resources were en route.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters first put out the flames in the original building and had the flames out in the second building at 3:20 a.m., she said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters expected to remain on the scene through the morning to put out hot spots, so drivers were advised to avoid the area, Stewart said.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, she said.