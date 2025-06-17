Curfew lifted in downtown Los Angeles after decline in arrests

A curfew declared last week for part of downtown Los Angeles after crimes that included looting and vandalism during ICE raid protests has been lifted, the city said Tuesday.

The overnight curfew was first enforced one week ago for a section of downtown Los Angeles where some of the mostly peaceful daytime protests turned violent as night fell. The area encompassed a complex of federal buildings, including a federal detention center, where protests were concentrated.

"The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community," Mayor Karen Bass said. "I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, and I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed. My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods."

Curfew hours were reduced Monday after there were no reports of arrests in the area Sunday. Arrests steadily declined in the area since the first night of the curfew on Tuesday.

"The curfew has been an effective tool in helping us maintain public safety in the downtown Los Angeles area and deter those looking to exploit peaceful protests for criminal activity," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. "The LAPD will maintain a strong presence in the area and continue to monitor conditions closely to protect lives, uphold the right to lawful assembly, and safeguard property."

Hundreds of arrests in connection with violence during the demonstrations have been reported since the protests began in early June.

The LAPD reported clashes in which rocks, bottles, commercial-grade fireworks and other objects were thrown at officers as violence erupted during some of the demonstrations last week. After reports of looting and vandalism June 9, Los Angeles declared the limited curfew for the downtown area.

The lifting of the curfew came on the same day that prosecutors announced new charges in connection with violence that broke out during the ICE raid protests. The crimes included assault on an office, vandalism, looting and other offenses.

Local law enforcement agencies have responded to the unrest. Federalized National Guard members activated by the Trump administration over the objections of local authorities have been protecting federal property and personnel with about 700 active-duty Marines assigned to the area.

A three-judge panel is hearing arguments Tuesday over whether the Trump administration should return command of National Guard troops to California.