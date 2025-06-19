Downtown LA fire spreads to commercial buildings

Thick smoke spread over downtown Los Angeles Thursday as firefighters battled a fire that spread to at least one commercial building in the Toy District.

The fire department declared a major emergency for the fire reported in the 200 block of East Winston Street.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The fire extended to the adjacent large, commercial building," the LAFD said. "Due to heavy storage load, firefighters were not able to reach the seat of the fire."

Details about the types of businesses involved in the fire were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Refresh this page for updates.