LA Prepares for a Fourth Day of Protests After a Night of Violence

Los Angeles is planning for another day of demonstrations Saturday after multiple businesses were looted and damaged in a night of unrest in downtown Los Angeles that ended with more than 530 arrests.

The marches and protests were part of several cross the United States against police brutality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Saturday will be the fourth straight day of protests in Los Angeles over police brutality targeting African Americans. Businesses were looted, freeways and streets were shut down and the protests have turned violent. 533 people were arrested Friday during the protest.

Protesters March on Downtown LA’s Streets and Freeways

The individuals were arrested on suspicion of burglary, looting, probation violation, battery on a police officer, attempted murder and failure to disperse, the LAPD said Saturday in a news release. All but 18 of those arrested were released on their own recognizance.

"While more protests are slated for various locations throughout the city today, we remain hopeful those demonstrations will be peaceful," the department said in its new release. "The Department will be deploying additional resources to maintain order and ensure the safety and security of not only individuals exercising their first amendment rights, but also the residents and businesses in our community."

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and BLD PWR are scheduled to hold rally at noon

at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd., to call for an end to police brutality against unarmed black Americans and justice in the death of Floyd.

Christine Kim reports for Today in LA on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Another protest, hosted by the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, is set for 1 p.m. today outside LAPD's Southeast Station, 145 W 108th St. and will include a march to the LA County Sheriff's office at 1310 W. Imperial Highway.

A National Day of Protest - Los Angeles demonstration is set for 3 p.m. at Mariachi Plaza, 1831 E. First St. to "demand #MassReleaseNow for all prisoners, as well as an end to police terror and crimes" against Latinos and blacks. Masks and social distancing will be required.

People are protesting to demand justice for George Floyd, who died Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin. Chauvin pressed his knee on the 46-year-old man's neck for several minutes while three other officers looked on.

Video footage of the arrest, in which Floyd is heard saying "I can't breathe," spread widely online, and all four officers were fired.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

City News Service contributed to this report.